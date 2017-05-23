LHS Baseball Team Wins 9th Regional Title

Lexington won the Region 7AA title last Wednesday with an 8-1 victory over Milan. For the Tigers, it marked the 9th time the Tigers claimed the region crown. The win not only gave Lexington the region title, it also gave the Tigers the right to host the sub-state game. Lexington has now won region titles in ’74, ’79, ’83, ’02, ’06, ’07, ’11, ’14, and ’17. This time the game was not…

