Lexington City Board Meets on Budget

The Lexington City Mayor and Board of Alderman met again for about an hour at 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday May 16th. Recommendations were made on the Capital Project Requests for several of the city departments. As many of the requests were critical needs, Mayor Jowers recommended to reduce the proposed Rainy Day Fund from $1,709,887.00 to $1,500,000.00, which would free up $209,887 for use in funding the capital projects. For the Lexington Police Department, it was decided to keep each of their requests. However, in discussions between Mayor Jowers and Chief Roger Loftin, it was decided that LPD would be able to use about $32,000 from the drug and other funds to assist, reducing the project request from $232,000 to $200,000. For the Lexington Fire Department, two Air Paks…

For the complete story, see the May 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!