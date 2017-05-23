Henderson County Stands Up Against CANCER

Despite weather early in the day, crowds still turned out to support the Relay for Life event.
Photo by Dan Eason/The Lexington Progress.

 

 

On the 21st, Beech Lake was filled with people willing to stand up to a horrid disease. The Relay for Life festival had been graced with local talent, booths set up by members of local businesses, and residents who have a passion to stand up for and respect those who have had and still have to fight cancer. Most notably, there were a total of 205 survivors in attendance of the event.    The event strived to collect a goal of $100,000 for the American Cancer Society, a nationwide voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer. Seeing the turnout of the event was a very optimistic sight. Despite the afternoon’s heat, I saw an abundance of…

