Top Seniors Announced for Class of ‘17

The graduation ceremony at Scotts Hill High School started at 7 p.m. on May 11th. Proud rows of friends and family waited for the highly-esteemed graduates to take their places in the ceremony. A total 111 students graduated this year. The ceremony was graced with the Scotts Hill High School Choir performing “Humble and Kind.”

Lexington High School also had nothing short of an abundance of proud friends and family at its graduation at 7 p.m. on May 12th. The High School had a graduating class of 232 students. The LHS Band performed…

For the complete story, see the May 17th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!