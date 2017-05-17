Start Your Engines!

On the 13th of May, the Scotts Hill City Park was filled with residents that had gathered to see lawn mower racing. The Bama-Tennessee Mower Racing Association was presenting “The Race in the Bottom” lawn mower racing event. When I had arrived at the event, the air was ripe with anticipation as the sounds of engines boomed from the distance. The stands were filled with children, teenagers, adults, and even senior citizens. Everyone seemed to be either eagerly awaiting the race, or getting food at the concession stand. The race had been graced with the presence and assistance of Scotts Hill’s Police and Fire Department. The racers started the afternoon off with practice laps. Each class of racers were given five practice laps to get a feel for the course, and then they made way for the next class of racers to make their laps. The classes of racers ranged from the…

