LHS Tigers Crowned District 14-AA Champs

Lexington Tiger Baseball claimed the District 14AA title, last Thursday, with a 14-6 win over McNairy Central. The Tigers had one of the most dominating tournaments in school history scoring 43 runs in three games. Lexington blew through the tournament with wins over Chester County and two wins over McNairy. On the way to the title, Lexington pounded out the 43 runs on 52 hits while allowing just 16 runs in the three games. Lexington claimed its…

