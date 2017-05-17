Lady Tigers Fall Short of Region Tournament

Lexington’s softball season ended last Thursday, at Bolivar, after a 2-0 loss to McNairy Central in the District 14AA semi-final game. Lexington was in the loser’s bracket and after eliminating South Side 7-3 on Wednesday night, fell short in the final elimination game of the tournament. As a result, Lexington ends the 2017 season with an outstanding record of 37-6. Lexington had a historical season in which it won a record 31 consecutive games. In addition, the Lady Tigers…

