Lady Lions Crowned District Champions

The Lady Lions had an unblemished record heading into the District 15-A Semifinal game against the Riverside Lady Panthers. At the end of the game they still were undefeated. Riverside came out swinging in the top of the first inning where they brought in three runs, and had the Lady Lions on the ropes early. However, Scotts Hill regained their composure and came right back in the bottom of the first. Harley Bartholomew walked and Shayla Phillips was hit by a pitch. That brought up Caitlin Mitchell. On a 1-2 count, Mitchell…

For complete coverage, see the May 17th edition of The Lexington Progress

