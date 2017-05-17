Henderson County Relay for Life Kicks Off Saturday

Teams of Henderson County residents will gather at Beech Lake on Saturday, May 20, 2017 from Noon – 10:00 p.m. for a day of relay against cancer. Relay For Life is a fun-filled event which mobilizes communities throughout the country to celebrate survivors (anyone who has ever been diagnosed with cancer), remember loved ones and raise money for the fight against cancer. The event begins at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) showcasing local talent, with Opening Ceremonies beginning at 1:00 p.m. The Survivor Ceremony and the first official Survivor lap will take place at 2:00 p.m. The Annual Lip Sync Competition will take place at 3:30 p.m. At 4:30 p.m. Living…

