KFC Update
Manager Stephanie Hansel said that KFC in Lexington hopes to open in about twelve days or so, but no official date has been set. They are currently involved with cleaning up.
For this and other interesting stories, see the April 26th edition of The Lexington Progress.
3 Comments
Bout time.ridiculous that its been closed for over a year.they could have built a new one from the ground up in less time!
I SO GLAD YALL R OPENING BACK UP THE BEST CHICKEN AROUND THANK YOU THANK YOU SEE YALL SOON
I’M just glad to hear that! Burgers and Pizza were getting MONOTONOUS!😁