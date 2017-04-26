KFC Update

| | 3

 

 

Photo by W. Clay Crook/The Lexington Progress.

 

Manager Stephanie Hansel said that KFC in Lexington hopes to open in about twelve days or so, but no official date has been set.  They are currently involved with cleaning up.

For this and other interesting stories, see the April 26th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!

Posted in News

3 Comments

  1. Tim hart on April 26, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Bout time.ridiculous that its been closed for over a year.they could have built a new one from the ground up in less time!

    Reply
  2. TeresaRosson on April 26, 2017 at 9:55 am

    I SO GLAD YALL R OPENING BACK UP THE BEST CHICKEN AROUND THANK YOU THANK YOU SEE YALL SOON

    Reply
  3. Dan Tutor on April 27, 2017 at 7:38 am

    I’M just glad to hear that! Burgers and Pizza were getting MONOTONOUS!😁

    Reply

Leave a Comment