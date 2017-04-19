UPDATE: Names Released in Reagan Crossing Collision

UPDATE: 4:56 p.m., Tuesday, April 18th:

Lt. Brad Wilbanks with the Tennessee Highway Patrol released the names of the persons involved in the fatal collision earlier today at Reagan Crossing. Charles D. Kennedy Jr., age 40 of Henderson, the driver of vehicle #2, a 2001 dump truck from Shaw Co., was fatally injured in the accident. Tanya L. Green, age 30 of Sardis, and her 8-year-old daughter, Ruth, were in vehicle #1, a 1992 Silverado, and are being treated for injuries in Nashville, Tennessee.

In the description of the crash, the report said that vehicle #1, travelling south on Highway 104, turned into the intersection in the path of vehicle #2. Both vehicles rotated, vehicle #2 overturned.

Neither driver was reported to be wearing seat belts, but the child was in a rear facing seat device. Both Green and her daughter were ejected from their vehicle. A third vehicle was struck by the dump truck before it came to rest.

12:20, Tuesday, April 18th, Reagan, Tennessee:

A gravel truck from Shaw trucking lay on its side just north of Reagan Crossing, as the Air Evac Helicopter landed south of the crossing around noon. In between were two Decatur County ambulances, the Henderson County Rescue Squad, two THP vehicles and several from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department. In the gas pump island between, a plum colored Chevrolet pickup sat with windows out and the bed demolished.

Officials on the scene said that three were injured, a woman and her seven or eight year old child, who were in the pick up, and the driver of the gravel truck. The child had injuries, but officials believed that they were non-life threatening. They were being Air Evac’d to Nashville.

The accident occurred a little after 11:30 a.m., and traffic on both Hwy. 100 and Hwy. 104 were at a stand still. Additional Troopers were arriving at the scene as late as 12:20 p.m. to assist with traffic. Additional information is pending from the traffic report.

