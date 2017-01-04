Laws-Pearson Home

You still see many beautiful, old, two story, ante-bellum houses, the grand-dames of an age long gone. Brownsville has its own historic district, and many around La Grange and Somerville are familiar. Although many know Henderson County from the number of sturdy log homes with an open dog-trot, the county has also had its share of these architectural wonders. One of these I saw every day during grammar school. It’s columns and second story balcony assured all of Caywood Elementary that the Old Davis house on Monroe was haunted.

The Harrison Trice- Gibson home is less in my memory, as is the old home that was near the Beech River Bridge on the Old Jackson Highway. Many didn’t survive the Civil War. Still others were ravaged by the numerous tornadoes that swept the county between 1860 and 1956. One of these landmarks that survived many years as a stately wreck was the Laws-Pearson House.

Across from Beaver School is a lane that was once part of the Lexington-Huntingdon Road. The white, two story ante-bellum home there was graced by lofty…

