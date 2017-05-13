Parkers Crossroads Cemetery Holds 1st Annual Decoration Day

Area families enjoyed the First Annual Decoration Day held at local Parkers Crossroads Cemetery on May 13, 2017. Guests were treated to a wonderful presentation by the Parkers Crossroads Veterans Honor Guard, new tenant of Wildersville. The Honor raised ‘Old Glory’ the first time on the newly installed flag pole donated by the Woodmen of the World. 39 of the 514 known burials in the Cemetery are Veterans who participated in the various United States conflicts. The Honor Guard honored these Veterans with a 21 gun salute, the playing of taps, and also raised the first flag ever flown at the Cemetery. Also presented were the 13-folds of the National Flag. The grass was green and beautiful; fresh floral arrangements were added to the monuments; and family members and friends enjoyed new fellowship.

