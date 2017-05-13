Henderson County Possum Club Sponsors Crawfish Boil

Members of the Henderson County Possum Club sponsored an event as old as the South itself, a crawfish boil. They set up on West Church Street on the old Fesmire Tire lot, and the money raised, as with all their events, is designated for local charity. Jerry McKee reiterated “Don’t let the name fool you, it’s a serious group, and every cent raised goes to help someone in need!”

