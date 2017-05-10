Special Salute to Area Graduates; Commencement Ceremonies Scheduled This Week

Congratulations, Graduates!

See Special Salute Inside This Edition

— Print Edition, Section D

The sounds of Pomp and Circumstance will fill the air and seniors at both Henderson County high schools will make their final trips down the aisles as graduation and baccalaureate ceremonies will send them on their paths to the future.

The Lexington High School Baccalaureate service was held Sunday at Lexington First Baptist Church. Graduation ceremonies will be held on Friday, May 12, at 7 p.m., at LHS.

The Scotts Hill High School Baccalaureate service will be held tonight, Wednesday, May 10, at 7 p.m., in the SHHS gymnasium. Graduation will be on Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. at SHHS.

Subscribe Today!