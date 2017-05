The Lions entered the District 15-A Tournament as the number one seed. Friday, they would play the Riverside Panthers in the quarterfinals of the District Tournament. The game was unusually cold for a game in May, but that did not stop the bats of both teams from heating up. Neither team could score in the first inning but in the bottom of the second, the…

For complete coverage, see the May 10th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!