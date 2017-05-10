LHS Tiger Art Show

| | 0

 

 

Katie Beasley and her painting of the Notre-Dame Cathedral.
Photo by Vaughn Maness/The Lexington Progress.

 

On the 8th of May, the walls of Lexington High School’s theater foyer were decorated with the expression and passion of its students. Forms of art from Van Gogh-inspired paintings to carefully crafted pottery were there to meet the audience.    The artists, over the semester, were periodically given assignments to complete, and given roughly 1 week for construction. That being said, seeing the creative and talented…

For complete story, see the May 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

