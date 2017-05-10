LHS Lady Tigers Face Must Win Game

After losing the opening game of the District 14AA tournament, the Lexington Lady Tiger softball team will meet South Side tonight in Bolivar at 6:00. The winner will advance in the tournament and play tomorrow at 5:00. The loser will end their season. Lexington faced McNairy on Monday and had early success but gave up 2 runs in the third inning and 4 runs in the 7th inning. While the season is not over, Lexington must…

For complete coverage, see the May 10th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!