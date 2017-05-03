Unique Drive-In Theatre Coming to Scotts Hill

Pulling into the drive-in theatre on a beautiful spring night, the air still a bit crisp, and the stars brilliant across a sable sky…it was once a thing of the past, but Cornerstone Baptist Church, near Scotts Hill, has new plans for an old idea. Carlene Farler said someone asked her if it was a gimmick. “You bet it is!” she smiled, “We want to reach the lost!” And have a good time while they do it. She and pastor Denny Broadway both say that there are enough sponsors to be able to offer faith-based movies for free at the church’s drive in behind the main building. There will be two concession stands available and…

For the complete story, see the May 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!