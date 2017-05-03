Lions Take Top Seed In District 15-A Tournament

The Lions played nearly every day this past week. They played in a double header and also on Saturday. Tuesday, they played in a district match up against Jackson Christian. The Lions had the all the momentum from the start. Hunter Beecham, Charlie Lowry and Evan Russell all singled to start the game. Russell’s single brought home Beecham and Konner Pearcy’s single brought home Lowry. Russell later…

For complete coverage, see the May 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!