Lexington Utility Boards Meet

The Lexington Utility Boards met Monday night, April 25th. Jeff Graves, Director of Lexington Electric System, presented the Safety and Outage reports. The Safety report had one addition, while there were only two minor outages, one at Scotts Hill and one near Caywood, that each lasted less than one hour. For delinquent accounts, Graves said that $2,139.00 had been collected, but that the $15,160.95 balance was still one of the smallest totals in recent months. The delinquent accounts total was approved. The board then approved the Alexander, Thomas, and Arnold auditor’s contract. ATA has been used by the system…

For complete story, see the May 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

