Lady Tigers Prepare For The Post-Season

After finishing off a perfect 15-0 record in the month of March and shattering the consecutive win record at 31 games, the Lady Tigers finished the month of April with an impressive record of 21-3. Lexington is now 36-3 on the season and after playing their final regular season game last night at Brighton, the Lady Tigers are ready to enter the post season for 2017. Lexington has earned…

For complete coverage, see the May 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress

