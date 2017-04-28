The Grove Primary Care Clinics Hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies

The Grove Primary Care Clinic held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, April 28 at their new location, 9458 Highway 100 – Scotts Hill, TN. The Grove provides a unique, holistic approach to primary healthcare. By employing Family Health, Women’s Health and Geriatric Nurse Practitioners, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (coming in June 2017), and a licensed and ordained Minister, The Grove seeks to meet the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual needs of its patients. Whether it is house calls, same-day appointments, short wait times, or un-rushed, quality time with board certified medical providers, you will quickly see they practice medicine the old-fashioned way. Currently, they have five locations in Henderson, Jackson, Middleton, Scotts Hill, and Sommerville. The Scotts Hill clinic is open Monday – Friday 8 A.M. – 5 P.M. and Saturday 8 A.M. – 12 P.M.
photo by Brooke F. James / The Lexington Progress