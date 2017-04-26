Traffic Arrows Added to Fred Odle Drive
There are new traffic arrows on Fred Odle Drive. Alderman Jack Johnson has fielded several inquiries asking for directional arrows on the marked lanes, and provided photographs and information. Coming from Walmart to Fred Odle Lane, there are two designated lanes to approach the stop light on West Church Street. One lane exits to the right, and…
For the complete story, see the April 26th edition of The Lexington Progress.
Subscribe Today!
1 Comment
Wait til the accidents start happening more often