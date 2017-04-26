SH Lions Dominate Jackson Christian

The Lions have been sitting on the bench ready for action. They have been hindered by the rain, which cancelled games last week. This week, however, the Lions were ready to get back on the field and play. Their only game was against Jackson Christian, Monday night. Scotts Hill held all its pent-up adrenaline for this game, and the Lions came out full steam ahead early for a big win. The Lions took the short trip over to Jackson Christian Monday afternoon and came out of the gate red hot. The Lions were able to string together…

For complete coverage, see the April 26th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!