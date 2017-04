Lexington Middle needed a big win to stay atop the district standings Monday night, and that’s exactly what they got; a big win. The Minutemen defeated Henderson County, 5-0. LMS got two goals from Max McAdams. Connor Wood, Wil Small, and Myles Mayo all had 1 goal each. Last night…

For complete coverage, see the April 26th edition of The Lexington Progress

