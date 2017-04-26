Lady Tigers Improve To 33-2 on Season

Lexington was scheduled to have a full weekend of softball, but as it turned out it was a weekend of rain and thunder storms. With five games scheduled in two days, the Lady Tigers were able to fit one in before the rain took completely over. That game was a 3-0 shutout over Riverside. On Monday, the Lady Tigers returned to the field with a trip to Camden. The elements were much more favorable and on a sunny evening, Lexington improved to 33-2 with another…

