Impaneling for the Zachary Adams Jury Enters Last Day

Roll call for another seventy prospective jurors was called at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25th, at the Hardin County Courthouse. Judge Creed McGinley personally reviewed about thirty hardship petitions while the rest of the jurors filled out their questionnaires in the other courtroom. By 10:30 a.m. the remaining jurors came before the Judge and both sets of attorneys. Zachary Adams entered the courtroom at this time and was introduced by his lead attorney, Jennifer Nichols, as each prospective juror was questioned. Several were dismissed from jury service due to their stance on the death penalty. Some just felt that they could not personally issue the death penalty in a case, while others felt that they could only consider death as an option. If the death penalty is found appropriate in the case, then state law requires that both mitigating, and aggravating, circumstances be considered. The circumstances can led to a death sentence, life with parole, or life without the possibility of parole. Jurors selected from the proceeding today will join the larger jury pool on July 6th for the final selections. The trial will begin at 9:00 a.m. on July 10th. Judge McGinely now feels that the trial may take two weeks, and has already looked at reserving his time in case a third week is needed.

