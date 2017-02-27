MIG Steel Fabrication, LLC To Create New Jobs in Henderson County

Teresa Jones, the Henderson County Economic Recruitment Director, shared the following news release from the Department of Tennessee Economic & Community Development- MIG Steel Fabrication, LLC announced today that it will expand in Lexington. The leader in steel fabrication will invest $1.5 million and create 20 new jobs in Henderson County.

“Manufacturers Industrial Group has grown to become one of Tennessee’s largest employers and it is very encouraging that its subsidiary, MIG Steel Fabrication, is planning to further invest and create jobs in its hometown of Lexington,” TNECD Chief Operating Officer Ted Townsend said. “Expansions by existing companies show businesses have confidence in the strength of Tennessee’s workforce and we’d like to thank MIG Steel Fabrication for its continued role in Henderson County’s

economy.”

MIG Steel Fabrication, a subsidiary to Lexington’s Manufacturers Industrial Group, LLC, began in 2007 as a fabrication service to the larger family of MIG subsidiaries, which employ approximately 1,800 people at six Tennessee locations. MIG Steel Fabrication has since grown to become a leader in steel fabrication solutions in West Tennessee, employing 45 people and…

For more on this story, see the March 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!