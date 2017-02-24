Collision on South Broad Street Blocks Southbound Lanes

Friday is one of the heaviest traffic days in Lexington, and vehicles were back up from Spring Street to the office of The Lexington Progress. Two vehicles collided before noon on Friday, Feb. 23rd, in the southbound lane of South Broad Street, near Spring Street. Both southbound lanes were closed, and southbound traffic was being routed through the turn lane. There were no injuries, and the Lexington Police Department was able to clear the scene by 12:10 p.m.

