FINAL WEEK: Readers’ Choice

Inside this week’s edition of The Lexington Progress you will find the final ballot to vote for all your favorites for this year’s Readers’ Choice.

Winners will be announced in late March. Each winner will receive certificates and other prizes.

All votes must be cast on the original newsprint ballot printed each week in February of this year. Businesses must be in Henderson County and individuals must live or work in Henderson County. All ballots must be mailed or hand delivered to The Lexington Progress office, located at 508 S. Broad St., Lexington, TN 38351.

Vote early and often for your favorites…deadline is 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2017!