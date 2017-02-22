Tuesday, February 21st, was a turn out crowd for the Lexington Rotary Club as Mayor Dan Hughes presented his “State of the County” address. The Mayor began with a tribute to Lexington City Mayor, David Jowers, who is not seeking another term. Lexington has flourished under his leadership, and Jowers received a standing ovation. Mayor Hughes said that the county continues to be in a strong financial position. “Our debt is scheduled to be paid off before 2029, and we haven’t borrowed one dime since 2010.” Six fire stations, the metroplex, and improvements the courthouse landscape have…

