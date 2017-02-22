Small: Motion for Mental Evaluation
Buddy Ray Small, appeared early Wednesday morning, February 22nd, before Judge R. Steve Beal in the Henderson County General Sessions Court. His attorney, Sam Hinson of Lexington, filed a motion before the court for a mental evaluation for Small. “These evaluations take about five to six weeks to complete,” Hinson said. Small will reappear before the court on April 5th, at 8:30 a.m.
Small is charged with First Degree Murder, Arson, and Abuse of a Corpse, in the death of William Jack “BJ” Ferguson, which occurred early on the morning of February 7, 2017.
Subscribe Today to The Lexington Progress!