SHES Lady Lions Win TNT State Title

The Scotts Hill Elementary School Lady Lions Basketball team won the TNT Tournament this past Saturday in Springfield. Head Coach Eric Hampton helped lead this team to an amazing undefeated County Championship. The Lady Lions had five players to the Henderson County All-Stars; Blaize Deere, Harley Bowman, Ashlyn Buffaloe, Shelby Utley and Kallie Hays. All five are 8th graders. Hannah Bartholomew was the other 8th grader on the team, but an injury early in the year cost her, her season. “She (Bartholomew) was doing great things, but a few games into the season she went down with a season ending injury. But the crazy thing about it was, that all the girls played for her and through her and it was amazing to see.” With the girls only losing one game in…

