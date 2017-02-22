Lady Tigers Take Runner-Up In 14AA

There’s an old saying, “it’s hard to beat a good team three times”, and South Side found out Monday night just how hard it is. Lexington and South Side played for the district title at Chester County Monday night and South Side escaped with a 61-54 victory and kept its perfect season intact. As for Lexington, the Lady Tigers put together a tremendous effort and fell just short of knocking off the top ranked team in the state. Now, Lexington will host Dyersburg Friday night in the first round of the Region 7AA tournament. Friday’s game is a must win and the winner goes to the semi-final round on…

For complete coverage, see the February 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!