Two Tigers Sign with Bethel

Two LHS football players will continue at the next level after signing with Bethel University, last Wednesday. Jordan Taylor and Darrius Bomer were joined by family, coaches, and teammates last week to make their choice official. Both players were instrumental in leading Lexington to another outstanding season and will be very valuable to the football program at Bethel. Taylor and Bomer were both all region recipients last season, after capping off a 9-3 season. The two Tigers join…

For complete coverage, see the February 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

