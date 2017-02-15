Tigers Enter Post Season As 3rd Seed

For the 2nd straight season, the Lexington Tigers take the 3rd seed going into the 14AA tournament. After leading the district standings for much of the regular season, the Tigers went 4-5 in the last 9 games to end the season with a record of 13-15. Lexington split the two games last week and finished district play with a record of 6-4. After defeating Chester County 78-70 on Tuesday, the Tigers were handled last Thursday at Fayette Ware by the score of 81-53. As a result, the Tigers are the 3rd seed which means…

