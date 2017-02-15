Lady Tigers Win 6 of Last 7 To Take 2nd Seed

| | 0

Photo by Phil Blakley / The Lexington Progress

Lexington’s Lady Tigers have peaked just in time for the post season. The Lady Tigers started the season with a flurry of wins, fell into a slump midway, and have now found their stride at the right time. Lexington is 16-10 on the season and they finished the season with a 4-game win streak. The last two wins came against Chester County and Fayette-Ware, and propelled the Lady Tigers to the 2 seed for the tournament which begins this week. As the two seed, Lexington earned…

For complete coverage, see the February 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, Sports

Leave a Comment