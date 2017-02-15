Lady Tigers Win 6 of Last 7 To Take 2nd Seed

Lexington’s Lady Tigers have peaked just in time for the post season. The Lady Tigers started the season with a flurry of wins, fell into a slump midway, and have now found their stride at the right time. Lexington is 16-10 on the season and they finished the season with a 4-game win streak. The last two wins came against Chester County and Fayette-Ware, and propelled the Lady Tigers to the 2 seed for the tournament which begins this week. As the two seed, Lexington earned…

For complete coverage, see the February 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

