Lady Lions Split Wins To Secure Third Seed

The Lady Lions showed great poise and determination at home last Tuesday night, as they played the Middleton Tigers. They lead most of the game but just fell short in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Lions showed lockdown defense to a team who likes to score. Middleton was only allowed six points as the Lady Lions played some of their best defense all season. They led 10-6. In the second quarter, both teams looked to their offense to gain supremacy. It was Middleton cutting the Lady Lions lead down, but they could not over take their lead. The Lady Lions went into the half…

