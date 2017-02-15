Defense Considering Mental Evaluation in Buddy Small Case

Buddy Ray Small, age 36, appeared in General Sessions Court on Tuesday, February 14th on charges of First Degree Murder, Arson, and Abuse of a Corpse. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the victim as William Jack Ferguson, age 32. Small was represented by Lexington attorney Sam Hinson during General Sessions. The court entered a Not Guilty plea, and set the next appearance for February 22nd.

In discussion, Hinson told Judge Steve Beal that the defense was looking into filing for a mental evaluation. Last Tuesday morning, February 7th, started off like many mornings in Henderson County. There was a two-car collision on Hwy. 412 the night before, another during the day, a mobile home caught fire on Johnson Road, and another in Lexington. Things didn’t seem quite right at the Johnson Road fire. The road was blocked off by the Sheriff’s Department a good deal further than required, and the State Fire Marshall arrived on the scene.

The staff at The Lexington Progress made inquiries with both the Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation that morning. A little after the lunch hour, Susan Niland with the TBI released that it was an “active and ongoing investigation.” Around 7:15 p.m., Wednesday evening…

