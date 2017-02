Near Pine Lake on Lakeview Drive South, the Henderson County Fire Departments responded with several trucks, personnel and tankers to a house fire, Friday, February 10th. No injuries have been reported at this time. Fire personnel responded a little after 3:00 p.m., with the blaze coming under control by 3:30 p.m.

For the complete story, see the February 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

