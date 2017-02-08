Team Uses Ground Penetrating Radar At Parkers Crossroads

Archaeologist Sarah Lowery carefully double-checked the bright orange flags that marked the course for the day’s research, while colleague Jamie McCabe adjusted the fine tuning with the equipment. The apparatus shaped like a dining cart, had larger wheels on the backside to facilitate its movement across the uneven turf. “The screen,” McCabe said, “reminds you of a depth finder used for fishing.” The ground penetrating radar, however, covers an area about six feet deep, with overlapping cones at fifty centimeters in width. A small bon-fire, surrounded by wooden benches, along with coffee and doughnuts were provided by the ladies of the Battlefield Association. Debra Teague and Judy Little, wrapped up to brave the weather, were cheerful and excited, their enthusiasm catching to others as they came along. Lowery, with New South Associates, in Greensboro…

For the complete story, see the February 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

