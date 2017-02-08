TBI – Johnson Road Fire An Active and Ongoing Investigation

Update: 12:27 p.m., Wednesday, February 8th

As of Wednesday, the area of the Tuesday (February 7th) morning mobile home fire, on Johnson Road, near the junction of Franklin Store Road, is still blocked off by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department.

Susan Niland, with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, responded to an inquiry from The Lexington Progress with this statement: “This scene remains an active and ongoing investigation, so we’re not able to provide a lot of details at this stage. The victim has not yet been identified pending autopsy results. And the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.”

Continue to check with this site as updates become available.

Subscribe Today!