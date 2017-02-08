Relay for Life Kick-Off Event Planned

The 2017 Henderson County Relay for Life Kick-off event will be held on Monday, February 13 at T’Birds Pizzeria and Grille, from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. Guest will enjoy trivia to gain information about Relay for Life 2017, register as a survivor, or sign up as a sponsor. For more information, contact Caleb Butler, Henderson County Relay Chair, at 731-614-1085.

