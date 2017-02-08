Lady Tigers Tied For 2nd After Two Wins

Last week was huge for the Lady Tigers. Knowing the implications of winning the important district games, Lexington responded with a pair of wins over McNairy and Bolivar. As a result, the Lady Tigers find themselves tied for 2nd place in the district standings with two games remaining in the regular season. Tuesday night’s game was a low scoring nail biter, in which Lexington survived 34-32. Friday night, the Lady Tigers put together the most complete game of the season and defeated…

For complete coverage, see the February 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

