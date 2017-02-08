Lady Tigers Tied For 2nd After Two Wins
Last week was huge for the Lady Tigers. Knowing the implications of winning the important district games, Lexington responded with a pair of wins over McNairy and Bolivar. As a result, the Lady Tigers find themselves tied for 2nd place in the district standings with two games remaining in the regular season. Tuesday night’s game was a low scoring nail biter, in which Lexington survived 34-32. Friday night, the Lady Tigers put together the most complete game of the season and defeated…
For complete coverage, see the February 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.
Posted in Breaking News, Sports