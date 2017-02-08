Black History Month Business Spotlight- Carter’s House of Barbeque

In a stand, nestled neatly near the Subway at Parkers Crossroads, is a culinary delight, the House of Barbeque. As I interviewed entrepreneur, Junior Carter, at his home, the rich deep aroma of hickory poised head high, answered by a rumbling mid-region. Carter laughed, “Everything here is hickory cooked…BBQ, bologna, chicken, and ribs.” The preparation of the hickory and the grilling technique comes from his uncle, William S. Hart, and Carter’s father, Howard Carter. The BBQ sauce is an original family recipe as well. Carter has barbequed “all…

