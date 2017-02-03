Readers’ Choice Returns

Back by popular demand, the infamous Lexington Progress Readers’ Choice has returned. See any February edition of The Lexington Progress to vote for your favorites!

Winners will be announced in late March. Each winner will receive a certificate and other prizes.

All votes must be cast on the original newsprint ballot printed each week. Businesses must be in Henderson County and individuals must live or work in Henderson County. All ballots must be mailed or hand delivered to The Lexington Progress office, located at 508 S. Broad St., Lexington, TN 38351.

Vote early and vote often for your favorites…deadline is 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2017!