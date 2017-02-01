Top District Teams Too Much For Lions

The Lions had a rough week, this past one, as they dropped both district games. The Lions faced off against their rivals Riverside, Thursday night, and then Jackson Christian Friday night.

The Lions opened up against Riverside and were hot. They dropped 19 points in the first quarter, and were rolling. Their defense was tight and gained a seven-point lead at the end of the first, 19-12.

The wheels fell off for the Lions in the second quarter however. The Lions only dropped eight points while their Panther counterparts dropped 27. At halftime, it was Riverside leading by 12. The Lions…

For complete coverage, see the February 1st edition of The Lexington Progress

