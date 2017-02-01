Special Called Meeting of the County Commission

The Henderson County Commission met in a special called session on Monday, January 30th, at 7:00 p.m. Minutes from the previous meeting were approved, as well as the following Notaries: Linda Lomax, Angela Trimm, Nancy C. Rogers, Michelle L. Forgette, and Molly Rhodes. The commission discussed the county road list, and recommended an inquiry of having the upkeep extended on Fox Lane at Huron. The mileage on Darden-Christian Chapel Road will also be checked as it may be longer than the calculated mileage on the list. The commission also approved a resolution to have the County Attorney research the property and title of the county lot behind Montgomery School, and bring back to the next meeting. County Mayor commends the Alumni Association on the condition of the Montgomery School area. A 40 mph speed limit on Life Cut Off, and McCaney Mill was approved, and the commissioners are to submit a list of areas that need speed limit signs to the county mayor. The commissioners also submitted their lists on county roads that need tree work. The list will be prioritized for bidding. The Beaver Management Agreement was renewed for 2017, with the $40,000 overall limit for the county match. This has worked out well previously. The proposed Farmers Market area is…

