Lady Tigers Split Two District Games

Lexington’s Lady Tigers played a pair of district games last week defeating Fayette-Ware, 64-50, on Tuesday and losing at South Side, 53-49, in overtime last Friday. As a result, the Lady Tigers are now 12-10 overall and 3-3 in district play. Coming into the week Lexington had four more games to play, all of which are huge district games. Last night, the Lady Tigers traveled to McNairy Central and on Friday night Lexington will celebrate senior night with a home game against Bolivar. Next Tuesday, the Lady Tigers will…

For complete coverage, see the February 1st edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!